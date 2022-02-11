Endicott

BEVERLY, MA. — Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2021 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. Ellah Smith of Rangeley, ME, is among those named to the Dean’s List at Endicott College for the Fall 2021 semester. Smith is majoring in Business Management and is the daughter of Beth Smith.

University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Ellie Hall, of Bowdoinham, ME, was named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Hall’s major is listed as Pre Business BS. Hall was among more than 9,600 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT —The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2021 semester. Ian Burke of Farmington, Business Administration major; Maggie Hufnagel of Farmington, Law major; and Katherine Taddeo of Rangeley, Integrative Professional Studies major.

Emmanuel

BOSTON, MA — Emmanuel College has named Emmalee Clark of New Vineyard to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities.

Bryant

SMITHFIELD, RI — Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Michael Gurney, class of 2023, from Farmington has been named to the Deans’ List for the fall 2021 semester.Congratulations to Michael on this outstanding achievement!

