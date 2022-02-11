RANGELEY— The Lakeside Dance Academy will present their Annual Spring Dance Concert at 7 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley. It will be an evening showcasing the work of over 35 dancers of all ages and is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. Dancers ranging in ability from beginner to advanced will perform in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop and en Pointe, and seniors Emmarae MacFawn and Ella Shaffer will be featured in a solo dances.

The Lakeside Dance Academy has been providing dance instruction since 1986 under the Artistic Direction of Pam Ellis. The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has provided support through the years via their Scholarship and Student Lessons Program.

All current and appropriate Covid restrictions will be followed. Tickets will be available at the door and will go on sale at 6:00 PM the night of the show. Theater doors will open at 6:15 PM. General Admission seating is $7 for adults and $3 for students ages 7 – 18. Children 6 and under are free.

FMI on the RFA and their programming, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

