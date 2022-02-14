SCARBOROUGH – ‘Say it with flowers’ has an even deeper meaning these days, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Bloomin’ 4 Good, an initiative launched by the supermarket chain across its five-state footprint last August, has already raised more than $60,000 for area non-profits. Bloomin’ 4 Good raises money for local organizations alongside Reusable Bag Program

Bloomin’ 4 Good makes it easy for shoppers to treat themselves, a friend, or loved one to a colorful bouquet of flowers while giving back to the community. Proceeds from every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet, purchased at Hannaford, benefit a non-profit across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

The success of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, which has raised more than $1.6 million for non-profit organizations, inspired implementation of Bloomin’ 4 Good.

“It’s very gratifying to see how much Hannaford shoppers have elected to give back to their communities through these programs,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Community Relations Manager Sherri Stevens. “The Reusable Bag Program has been a tremendous success and Bloomin’ 4 Good is heading down the same path. It has been a great addition to our stores and I’m excited to see what we’re able to accomplish during its first year.”

With every bouquet and bag purchased, $1 is donated to hunger relief agencies or community organizations. Shoppers may direct the donation from the Reusable Bag program to a local non-profit of their choice within seven days of purchase. If a recipient is not designated, the donation is automatically funneled to a non-profit selected by store leadership for the month. In the case of the Bloomin’ 4 Good program, the funds are donated that month to the local non-profit organization selected by store leadership.

Since 2014, the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program has benefited more than 5,300 community-based, non-profit organizations and has provided 7.2 million meals for hunger relief agencies. Meanwhile, 60,000 bouquets have been sold through the Bloomin’ 4 Good Program to benefit as many as 1,000 non-profits and provide more than 100,000 meals for hunger relief agencies.

Organizers of non-profits that are 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) certified can apply to participate in either program by visiting https://hannaford.bags4mycause.com/submit-a-non-profit/.

Hannaford was the first grocer to collaborate with PS It Matters, a Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based organization, to create the Reusable Bag campaign. It has since successfully been deployed in more than 2,000 retail outlets across the country.

For more information about the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag and Bloomin’ 4 Good programs, visit https://hannaford.bags4mycause.com/.

