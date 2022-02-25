Meadow Lanes

WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Feb, 16

Teams: Just One More 103-57, Mines in the Gutter 102-58, Living on a Spare 100-60, Bowling Belles 82-78, Designs by Darlene 78-82, Wreckin Balls 76-84, Got the Splits 48-112, Coffee Beans 43-117

Games: Heather Malone 172, Jolene Luce 166, Mellissa Malone 160, Vicky Kinsey 154, Kelly Couture 153 Michelle Young 146, Rocell Marcellino 145, Michelle Perkins 145

Series: Heather Malone 495, Mellissa Malone 429, Kelly Couture 415, Vicky Kinsey 397, Jolene Luce 383, Rocell Marcellino 365, Michelle Perkins 365, Natasha Richard 365.

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Feb 15

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 217, Lee Nile 195, Ryan Cushman 181

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 600, Lee Nile 545, Ryan Cushman 509

Mens High Game handicap: Tony White 241, Skip Johnson 228, Tom Farthing 226

Mens High Series handicap: Tony White 672, Tom Farthing 650, Skip Johnson 636

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 195, Cleo Barker 139, Judy Cubby 130

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 512, Cleo Barker 404, Judy Cubby 351

Women High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 232, Judy Cubby 217, Cleo Barker 216

Women’s High Series handicap: Mariah Barden 623, Judy Cubby 612, Cleo Barker 611

