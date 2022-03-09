FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors approved a motion Tuesday to make masking optional districtwide, effective immediately.

The new policy comes with a stipulation that gives Superintendent Chris Elkington authorization to implement a universal masking mandate in individual schools and buses “if there is an increase (or) outbreak in cases deemed concerning by Maine Center for Disease Control.”

RSU 9 serves residents in the towns of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton.

Elkington’s recommendation was based on district-, county- and statewide data and recommendations from the Maine CDC and Department of Education in their updated COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure for schools.

In an interview after the motion was passed, Elkington said he ultimately chose to recommend a masking-optional policy to the board in order to continue following the MCDC/DOE data and recommendations as the district has done thus far in the pandemic.

The data he presented shows a reduction of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the community level of COVID-19 in Franklin County is now at a “medium” status — as is the entire state of Maine.

Since the district’s peak of 98 new cases in the week ending Jan. 14, cases have steadily decreased down to two the week ending Feb. 25 and 13 the week ending Friday, March 4.

RSU 9’s data review also includes a report from Franklin Memorial Hospital that in the last four weeks, its COVID-19 bed occupancy rate was at 15%.

This is a marked change from December and January, when RSU 9’s weekly case count peaked and Franklin County had the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 deaths and second-highest rate of new cases.

In mid-January, RSU 9’s cumulative case count was 340. The cumulative case count as of March 4 is now 803.

Despite the region’s “medium” status from the CDC, the New York Times reports that “cases (in Franklin County) have decreased recently but are still (deemed) very high.”

Elkington told the board this change is the first phase in the district’s return to normalcy. Elkington’s hope is that at the board’s April 12 meeting, he will present a draft plan for visitors and events to begin May 2 if the county stays at the “medium” status or decreases to “low.”

In the meantime, Elkington said the district will be offering fit-tested N95 masks to staff (upon request) and KN95 masks to staff and (upon request) students.

In order to minimize harassment, Elkington said the district will also be instructing principals and guidance counselors to speak with students and help them understand “the importance of showing support and respect for mask choice with classmates.”

More so, the district will consider “negative student-to-student comments” about masking as “bullying or harassment” and discipline with “immediate and age-appropriate consequences,” according to a document handed out at the meeting.

The recommendations made by Elkington and approved by the board include a few other changes as well:

• A required five days of isolation and additional five days of masking for all students who test positive for COVID-19 (before, students at the middle and high school levels had to isolate for 10 days).

• No more outdoor masking (as was required for COVID-19 positive individuals at the elementary level).

• Non-COVID breakfast and lunch expectations for grades six through 12.

The recommendations also uphold other aspects of the standing policy, including:

• No contact tracing.

• Increased cleaning of schools and buses.

• A requirement that students competing in sports participate in pool testing.

• A recommendation that all staff and students participate in pool testing.

• Social distancing during meals and snacks for prekindergarten through fifth grade.

• Increased ventilation via open windows in school and on buses, weather permitting.

• No day-time visitors until May.

Over 50 people attended the first portion of the meeting. It was the largest audience at an RSU 9 board meeting thus far in the 2021-22 school year. Attendees brought signs supporting the choice to mask, opposing mandates and “face diapers” and urging the board to “follow the science.”

During the meeting, the board allowed time for public comment, specifically on the change in masking guidelines. Thirteen people spoke – prompting the board to extend its usual 10 minutes allocated for public comment to around 30.

Aside from one, all individuals who addressed the board were explicitly in favor of the masking-optional policy and disagreed with the stipulation that Elkington could reimplement another mandate. They also expressed anger with how the board has handled the COVID-19 pandemic thus far — particularly with the board’s policies for universal masking, quarantining and isolation.

The commenters appeared visibly emotional, some raising their voices while they spoke to the board. A number wore masks below their noses or took them off while speaking. Chairwoman Carol Coles had to remind one person of the board’s public comment policy after she raised her voice and asked the board for answers to specific questions.

There was barely any discussion among directors when public comment came to a close. The board then voted unanimously to pass the motion doing away with universal masking.

Upon passage of the motion, the audience loudly applauded and gave a standing ovation. A majority then removed their masks and soon after left the meeting. All directors but four removed their masks, as well.

