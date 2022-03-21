NEW SHARON — A fire destroyed a two-story garage Friday on Glenn Harris Road, Fire Chief Felicia Bell said Monday. There were no injuries.

The homeowner told firefighters he had been doing some grinding and it sparked the blaze, she said. She did not have his name.

The fire was reported at 3:05 p.m.

The garage, which was detached from the house, is believed to be insured, Bell said.

New Sharon firefighters were assisted by departments, including Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, Temple, Starks and Norridgewock. Jay Fire Rescue Department stood by at the Farmington Fire Rescue Station.

