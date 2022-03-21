NEW SHARON — A fire destroyed a two-story garage Friday on Glenn Harris Road, Fire Chief Felicia Bell said Monday. There were no injuries.
The homeowner told firefighters he had been doing some grinding and it sparked the blaze, she said. She did not have his name.
The fire was reported at 3:05 p.m.
The garage, which was detached from the house, is believed to be insured, Bell said.
New Sharon firefighters were assisted by departments, including Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, Temple, Starks and Norridgewock. Jay Fire Rescue Department stood by at the Farmington Fire Rescue Station.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Oxford Hills
SAD 17 continues support of regional special education program
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elaine Blodgett
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn rezoning for downtown residential areas moves ahead
-
Encore
Looking Back on March 22