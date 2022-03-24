WILTON — Wilton nomination papers are now available at the Town Office, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said during the select board’s Tuesday, March 15, meeting.

Papers are due back Thursday, May 5, and require at least 25 signatures. Elections will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 14 at the Town Office.

Up for election this year are:

• Two three-year terms on the Wilton Select Board.

• Wilton’s three-year seat on the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors.

The select board seats are currently held by Tom Saviello and Tiffany Maiuri. Saviello will not be running again, he recently announced. Maiuri said she’s already taken out papers.

“Hopefully, somebody will step up to take my shoes,” Saviello said at the board’s March 1 meeting.

Irish said in a phone interview that only two people have taken out papers for Saviello’s seat. One person, aside from Maiuri, has taken out papers for the second seat.

None have been returned yet.

Cherieann Harrison is currently serving on the RSU 9 board. Board of Directors Chair Carol Coles said Harrison is not running for re-election.

Irish said no one has taken out papers for the school board seat yet.

