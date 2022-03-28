FARMINGTON — Results of Monday’s town election were not what some had expected.

Byron Staples and Joshua Bell were not on the ballot for three-year terms on the Select Board, but they received 160 and 159 write-in votes, respectively, to be elected.

Incumbent Michael Fogg and Dennis O’Neil were seeking those seats, but lost their bids with 96 and 112 votes, respectively.

Alexander Creznic won a three-year seat on the Regional School Unit 9 board with 195 votes. The second three-year seat was won by Janice David with 60 write-in votes. Katherine Boulay had 29 write-in votes.

“Whoever gets the most votes is elected unless they choose not to,” Town Clerk Leanne Dickey said.

Voting throughout the day was light, ballot clerk Shane Cote said in late afternoon.

Farmington Deputy Town Clerk Bonnie Baker said a total of 327 ballots were cast, including absentees.

