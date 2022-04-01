FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Lynds, MD, a family medicine physician, is providing patient care at Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice.

In addition to family medicine, Dr. Lynd’s professional interests include sports medicine, point of care ultrasound, hospital medicine, and medical education and clinical teaching.

Dr. Lynds completed his medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine, in Grenada, West Indies, followed by a three-year family medicine residency at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Most recently Dr. Lynds provided full-spectrum family medicine for all ages at Swift River Family Medicine in Rumford. He also serves as an assistant clinical practicum professor for third- and fourth-year medical students at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“I believe in a partnership with my patients, with good rapport and a clear understanding of mutual goals are what drive good patient care and assure an effective and long-term clinical relationship,” said Dr. Lynds.

Dr. Lynds joins Jacqueline Caldwell, MD; Calli Meader, PA-C; Kristine Sanden, DO; Linda Seabold, PA-C; and Karren Seely, MD in staffing the medical practice. He is accepting new patients. For more information or to make an appointment call 207-778-3326.

