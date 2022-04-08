LIVERMORE FALLS — Since April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness month, SAPARS is hosting a Spring fling event at Fitness Stylz Fitness Center on April 23 from 3-7 p.m.

This event is for children and families to come together in support of our organization and continuing the work to end sexual violence and abuse in our communities. SAPARS invites you to join us for a night of fun and dancing in support of Sexual Abuse Awareness month.

Saturday, April 23, from 3-7 p.m. at Fitness Stylz Fitness Center Studio rooms 3 & 4, located at 17 Depot St. Livermore Falls. Admission is $4 per person. Music will be provided by DJ Sugar Momma. There will also be raffles and a 50/50 drawing, a bake sale and light snacks. For more information contact Shawna Austin at [email protected]

Sexual Assault Prevention Center (SAPARS), covers Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties providing provides free and confidential support including the 24-hour helpline, Children’s Advocacy center, accompaniment and support to local hospitals, law enforcement and court proceedings; individual advocacy; and support groups.

SAPARS also provides prevention education to schools on a variety of topics including consent, healthy relationships, sexual assault, and sexual abuse prevention. To learn more about services available through SAPARS, visit their website at https://www.sapars.org/.

