CHESTERVILLE — A Wilton man is accused of assaulting his adult sister Tuesday and breaking windows at a house on Vienna Road.

Franklin County deputies arrested Craig H. Bullen Jr. late Tuesday evening on charges of domestic violence stalking, aggravated criminal mischief, assault and operating under the influence, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Deputy Austin Couture and Detective David Davol responded at 9:23 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Vienna Road.

“It was reported that an adult brother had allegedly assaulted his adult sister and then left the scene,” Nichols wrote in an email. The sister initially declined to press charges.

Dispatch received a second complaint at about 10:55 p.m. that Bullen had returned and was vandalizing windows there, Nichols said.

Advertisement

Couture was sent back to the residence, and while enroute he saw the offender’s vehicle, stopping it on Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington. He arrested Bullen and took him to Franklin County jail without incident.

Bullen posted $500 bail on Wednesday and was released from jail. He is scheduled to appear June 7 at a Farmington court.

A conviction on the stalking and aggravated criminal mischief charges carries up to five years in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine. A conviction on the other charges each are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a maximum $2,000 fine.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: