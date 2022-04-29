CANTON — Regional School Unit 56 Superintendent Pam Doyen shared some “good news” with selectmen Thursday: the district is getting nearly $800,000 more from the state for 2022-23.

The proposed $13.21 million spending plan is 1.85% more than the $12.97 million for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Doyen also said health insurance was expected to rise at 8% but did not go up at all.

Among the increases she listed for the coming fiscal year were $3,800 more for auditing, $172,748 more for Special Education students’ out-of-district placement and $29,262 more for heating oil.

If the budget passes as is, Canton will pay 3.52% more, while Carthage will pay 10.72% less, Dixfield will pay 9.55% less and Peru will pay 7.48% less.

A public hearing and initial vote on the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 24 at Dirigo High School in Dixfield. A second vote to validate the first will be held June 14 in each town.

In another matter, Planning Board member Diane Ray presented three ordinance proposals: Emergency Preparedness, Street and Sidewalk Excavation and Recycling and Solid Waste.

Changes to the recycling and waste rules include deleting the word “landfill” because there isn’t one anymore. Plastics listed are numbers 1 and 2 because those are the only ones accepted now, she said.

An informational meeting on the ordinances will be held at 6 p.m. May 5 in the meeting room at the Town Office at 94 Turner St.

In other business, selectmen appointed Selectman Scotty Kilbreth as licensed plumbing inspector, succeeding Scott Mills who resigned in January.

