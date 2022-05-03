LIVERMORE — At the annual Town Meeting held by referendum vote Tuesday, April 26, voters passed all of the 51 articles put before them.

“All articles passed overwhelmingly,” Deputy Clerk Jean Tardif said in a phone conversation Tuesday to report voting results. The number of yea and nay votes for each article were not available, as they had already been packed up, she noted.

A tally of the votes for each article was provided by Town Clerk Renda Guild Thursday.

In addition to passing all department budgets, by vote of 218 to 36, a third $100,000 installment toward the purchase of a firetruck voted on during a special town meeting April 12 was approved. Voters on April 12 approved financing up to $382,373 of the purchase.

Another article amended the town’s Limited Commercial Zoning Ordinance . One change will allow a person to buy a property for business use and reside there. Another increases the limited commercial zone from 250 to 750 feet on both sides of the state Route 4 right-of-way. The vote for this article was closer, at 182 to 64.

Voters narrowly approved increasing the town’s property tax levy limit — as set by the state — by a vote of 139 to 117. According to the assessor, the budget as presented would exceed the limit, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said April 12.

Setting the date for taxes to be due and payable had the fewest “no” votes. That tally was 251 to 9.

Authorizing $71,380 for fire protection and a move to ban overnight parking on highways from Nov. 15 to April 15 were handily approved as well. The vote for the first was 235 to 20, and 234 to 21 for the latter.

Voters authorized raising and appropriating $5,000 for heating equipment at Brettuns Community Building on Church Street, voting 205 to 52. Selectpersons in February approved putting the article to the voters after the Livermore Community Building Association learned the furnace, oil and hot water tanks needed to be replaced.

Elections for several municipal offices were also held.

Incumbent Mark Chretien retained a three-year term on the Select Board in the only contested race. Chretien received 153 votes; opponent Joshua Perkins 93.

In other results, Jeremy Emerson received 196 votes for a two-year term on the Select Board. Tracey Martin did not seek re-election.

Incumbent Guild was elected to another two-year term as town clerk, with 229 votes.

Tasha Perkins received 175 votes for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors, a seat that had been held by Stephen Langlin.

Holly Morris, write-in candidate for a two-year term on the RSU 73 board, received the most votes, a count of 67.

