Whistlestop Trail open Saturday

JAY – Western Maine ATV Club announces the Whistlestop Trail will open Saturday, May 14. Bob Dalot, club president, said only the former railroad bed will be open. The side trails and/or power line trails remain closed. “There’s a lot of work to be done until those side trails are dry and ready to open,” he said. He urged riders to respect the landowners and wait until those side trails are dry. The ATV club is monitoring the trails and will announce when the remainder of the trails are ready to ride.

Meals

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, May 21, there will be a public pickup/takeout supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be baked roast beef, potatoes, vegetable, rolls and pumpkin pie Ccrunch. The price is $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, May 19, by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Alan Morison at 645-4366; Robert Lawrence at 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald at 645-2190.For more information please call one of the above.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, June 2, and July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci at 778-6722 or Amy at 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 continues to have Friday night take-out suppers. May 13 will feature oven fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, and brownies for dessert. $11. Prime your taste buds on May 20 for Larry’s ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, and Graham cracker cake for dessert. $13. There will not be a supper on May 27. Takeout meals begin serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Plant Sales

FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue Area Garden Club will hold their annual plant sale May 21, at Meetinghouse Park, Farmington. Sales will begin at 9 a.m. sharp until sold out. Come early for the best selection. The sale will feature reasonably priced perennials and other plants cultivated in members’ gardens. There will also be a limited number of house plants and vegetable seedlings. Please bring boxes to transport plants you purchase. This is the club’s only fundraiser which supports awarding two $500 scholarships to local graduating seniors going on to study horticulture or related areas. For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, call 207-645-2067, or email [email protected]

WILTON — The Tyngtown Club will be having their annual plant sale 9 a.m. to noon, May 21, on the lawn beside the First Congregational Church, Main Street. Money raised supports various local organizations and helps pay for the flowering plants the club maintains in town.

Storybook trail walk

NEW VINEYARD — New Vineyard Public Library event, Saturday, May 21, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for a Storybook Trail Walk and walk the trail while enjoying a fun-filled story starring Maine animal characters Moose, Beaver and Bear who learn an important lesson about the importance of working together. 20 Lake St, New Vineyard. FMI – 652-2250

Walk-in vaccine clinic

REGION — Healthy Community Coalition is hosting several COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics in Greater Franklin County in the coming weeks for individuals ages 18 and older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome. Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older.

Thursday, May 19: University of Maine at Farmington, 274 Front St., 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Rangeley Health & Wellness, 25 Dallas Hill Rd., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1: Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sales

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Compost Cooperative will hold its spring compost sale on Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. – noon, at the Tom Eastler Memorial Compost Site, Farmington Recycling Center. FMI contact Mark at 778-7015.

NORTH JAY — Saturday, May 14, North Jay Grange #10 is having a food sale and indoor/outdoor sale with more good clothing and household items, furniture, etc. FMI call 208-9225, or 645-4400.

INDUSTRY — May 28, annual plant sales, and food sales, in Industry, two events. Industry Town Hall, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., benefits local youth programs, for more info or to donate plants call Maria 578-1200 or Val 779-7753.

Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, 9 a.m. – noon, benefits the Building Preservation Fund, for more info call Judy/Dale 778-2157.

filed under: