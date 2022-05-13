VIENNA — Katahdin Valley Boys, one of Maine’s premiere bluegrass bands will return to the Vienna Union Hall, 5 Vienna Mountain Rd. in Vienna on May 21 at 7 p.m.

The group plays traditional bluegrass music throughout Maine and New England. The band consists of four members who rotate singing lead and provide beautiful, tight harmonies and smooth solos. The Katahdin Valley Boys were honored as recipients of the “Bluegrass Band of the Year” award for 2012 by The Maine Country Music Association and in 2008, 2009 and 2011 by the Maine Academy of Country Music. Each member brings many years of experience and professional showmanship with hard driving, traditional Bluegrass sound. The boys are unique in that all four band members are featured instrumentally and vocally in each set of every show.

The Kahtahdin Valley boys are: Jeff Folger, a native of Sidney, who is towering lead and tenor harmony singer, playing the five-string banjo in a traditional, hard-driving style. Ken Brooks who calls Athens home and was honored by the Maine Country Music Association as an inductee into the “Country Music Hall of Fame” in 2012. His superb rhythm and lead guitar picking along with lead and harmony vocals enhance the band’s all around sound. Steve Bixby plays the upright bass, performs much of the emcee work, and adds his vocals to the show. Originally from Ashland, Massachusetts, Steve lives on the Pemaquid Peninsula in Round Pond. Vienna’s own Dan Simons is a well-seasoned musician who plays bluegrass mandolin, sings lead and harmony vocals, and is a talented guitar player.

Don’t miss this show. Tickets can be purchased on the Vienna Union Hall website at https://www.viennaunionhall.org . Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of show. FMI call 293-2674.

The Vienna Union Hall is one of Central Maine’s hidden treasures that looks forward to continuing a season of great entertainment with upcoming shows including the The Gawler Family Band, Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations, Aztec Two Step 2.0 as well as plays by the Vienna Woods Players and dancing by the Bearnstow Dancers.

