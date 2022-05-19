RANGELEY PLANTATION — Franklin County deputies are investigating who cut down a state kiosk at the Shelton Noyes Overlook on state Route 17 that offers views of Rangeley Lake.

“It is just unbelievable,” David Miller, executive director of Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, said. “I was shocked and incredulous” that someone would take a chain saw and cut the kiosk down.” Hesaid he noticed it Sunday and noticed it.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Deputy Alan Elmes received the vandalism complaint Monday.

The Maine Department of Transportation owns the kiosk on the 52-mile Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway.

Larry Johannesman of the MDOT has worked hard to maintain the area and byway, Miller said. Besides work, a lot of money has gone into the byway, he said.

The byway starts just north of Byron and goes to Oquossoc Village and into Rangeley on state Routes 4 and 16 and down to Madrid Township, he said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-2680.

