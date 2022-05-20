Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Please keep in mind, most of our animals come to us with very little information on what’s happened to them before they arrived here. All of our dogs and cats are wonderful in their own unique way, but we can only attest to behavior we’ve witnessed during their stay here at the shelter. When adopting an animal from us, be sure to ask for advice on how best to introduce him/her to his/her new environment to ensure the health, happiness, and safety of your new pet and any existing pets you may have—and then follow that advice. With a little time, patience, and wisdom, every shelter animal has the potential to be a loyal fur-ever friend!

Coolidge is a neutered male, adult rabbit. Hey! You can call me Coolidge. I’m a sweet guy and I like to be pet gently. I love to play and throw my toys and litter box, it’s pretty fun to watch. I like the lobby dog here at the shelter and I’m a big fan of cats! I’m litter box trained and a very clean man. I don’t like other bunnies, but I do really like cats! Me and Juniper get along really well.

Juniper is a one to three year old female. Hiya!! I’m Juniper! I love people and getting head pets and lots of attention! I’m a very vocal girl and I’m not afraid to let you know when I want something. My coat is a very pretty torbi color and I have a pretty little feather tail. I don’t like other cats very much, but I love bunnies, especially Coolidge.

