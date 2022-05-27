Sales



NEW VINEYARD — Saturday, June 4, New Vineyard Public Library Plant, Bake and Book Sale. 8 a.m. to noon at Smith Hall, RT 27, in New Vineyard. We are back – along with the Black Flies – however our great selection of plants for vegetable and flower gardens, together with wonderful home bake pies and cookies are sure to take your mind off those little biting bugs. Of course, a selection of books for your summer reading! Maybe a surprise item or two. All proceeds benefit the New Vineyard Public Library. FMI – 652-2250.

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church’s annual plant sale will continue through June 5th at 125 Woodfield Drive, 1 mile from center of town, off Perham Street. The plant selection changes daily, consisting primarily of perennials. It can include herbs, veggie seedlings, houseplants, and shrubs including lilacs from Simply Lilacs (State inspected/licensed). Sale is self-serve. Proceeds benefit Old South Church’s youth programs, community service and outreach. FMI call or text 207-491-5919.

FARMINGTON — Annual Gigantic Yard Sale, June 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Donations accepted and for more information call:778-2420, or 778-3808. All proceeds go to the Deacon’s Mission and Outreach Program. There will be an abundance of items: furniture, dishes, books, toys, antiques, linens, Knick-Knacks and so much more. There is something for everyone. Come see! Facial coverings optional and social distancing will be managed. Please, no Early Birds the day of the sale.

INDUSTRY — May 28, annual plant sales, and food sales, in Industry, two events. Industry Town Hall, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., benefits local youth programs, for more info or to donate plants call Maria @ 578-1200 or Val @ 779-7753. Also May 28 at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, 9 a.m. – noon., benefits the Building Preservation Fund, for more info call Judy/Dale @ 778-2157.

Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, June 2, and July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 continues to have Friday night take-out suppers. There will not be a supper on May 27. Instead, On May 30, there will be the Annual VFW Memorial Day chicken barbecue, featuring ½ chicken, macaroni salad, chips, and cookies for $13. Serving will start at 1 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Vaccine clinic

REGION — Healthy Community Coalition is hosting several COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics in Greater Franklin County in the coming weeks for individuals ages 18 and older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome. Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older.

Wednesday, June 1: Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Garden club



FARMINGTON — It’s time for Mt. Blue Area Garden Club Annual Member Luncheon, when new and old members alike get a chance to become better acquainted and to share their gardening plans for the season.

This year, the event will be hosted on June 7 at 12 p.m., at the Farmington American Legion located at 158 High St, Farmington. A choice of meat or vegetarian lasagna will be served along with a green salad. There will also be a cash bar offering adult beverages.

The cost of the luncheon is $10 payable in advance and due by June 1. Please indicate your choice of meat or vegetarian entree when responding. Mail your response to Marion Hutchinson 730 Orchard Drive, Wilton, ME 04294 along with payment to Mt. Blue Area Garden Club. Annual club dues of $10 also will be collected for those who have not yet paid. As always, new members are welcome and invited to join! For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, call 207-645-2067, or email [email protected]

Children’s Fest

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Meeting House will be hosting an exhibit of children’s art as a feature of its upcoming Children’s Festival. The artwork will be on display during the June 18 (Michael Menes, juggler) and June 25 (Michael Cooper, mime and mask artist) performances at the festival, from 4 to 8 p.m. both days. Children aged 18 and younger from all area towns are invited to submit art that can be easily hung on the wall. Framing is not necessary. Limit 2 pieces per child. The art show will not involve prizes. There is no fee to participate.

Art may be submitted by bringing it to the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville on either Friday, June 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Sunday, June 12 from 3-6 p.m. Name, age, telephone number and town of residence must be on the back of the artwork. FMI call 778-3513.

Flower Show



AUBURN — The Maine Iris Society will host its 42nd Annual Median Iris & Spring Flower Show at the Auburn Middle School on Saturday, June 4, from 1:30 – 4 p.m. Admission is FREE and open to the public.

A feature of the show that is popular with many visitors is the sale of various potted plants. Bare-root iris rhizomes from early blooming bearded medians will also be on sale again this year for $1 each.

