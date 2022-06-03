Franklin County Animal Shelter, 207-778-2638, located at 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington, has selected the Pets of the week.

Indigo, Pitbull, Male, one year old: Hi!! I’m Indigo but I also go by Indi! I’m such a happy, wonderful little man. I do the cutest little butt wiggles when I see my humans and I have so much love for them! I can be a little shy when first meeting new people but once I know you’re safe I’ll be your best friend! I love going for walks and getting cuddled! My ideal home would be one full of love to give who can take me on lots of long walks! I’d be the perfect adventure buddy! I’d love to meet your current dog to see if we could be friends, but I need a feline free home.

Reiner, 4-6 years old male. Hello I’m Reiner. I’m very mellow and relaxed. I love attention and getting pets. I’m also a vocal man and love to let you know exactly what I’m thinking. Other cats tend to make me grumpy, so I’d do best as the only cat in the house. I do have a soft spot for kittens though.

