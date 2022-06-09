FARMINGTON — Police are investigating more than 10 broken windows at a house on Clover Mill Road, which is off Temple Road, also known as Route 43.

The report came in at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday as a burglary but it wasn’t, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Thursday.

No one entered the house. The windows were broken from the outside, he said.

Officer Ethan Whitney, primary investigator, was assisted at the scene by officer Ryan Rosie and state police Lt. Randy Keaten, Cote said.

Anyone having any information on the vandalism is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.

