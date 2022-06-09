CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A Florida man suffered a broken arm early Saturday when the ATV on which he was a passenger rolled over several times in a cul-de-sac near the top of Sugarloaf Mountain.

Dow Jones, 21, whose family has a camp in Carrabassett Valley, sustained a broken arm and possible other injuries, Game Warden Garrett Moody said Thursday. Jones was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The driver, Jaiel Johnson, 21, of Kansas was issued a summons on a criminal charge of reckless operation of an ATV and civil violations of operating an unregistered ATV and operating an ATV on a public way, Moody said. He said speed was a factor.

A conviction for reckless operation is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Johnson and a second passenger, Matt Stamper, 21, of Georgia, were given a ride to the camp to get a vehicle to drive to the hospital.

Jones’ family owns the utility vehicle, Moody said.

Carrabassett Valley police initially responded to the 2:27 a.m. report of the crash on Sandy River Circle, but turned the investigation over to the Maine Warden Service. By the time Moody arrived those involved were gone.

The warden said the ATV was traveling down a “pretty decent slope” and the back of it started to drift sideways at a right turn. It appears the driver lost control and the ATV flipped multiple times, he said.

All three men were ejected, he said, and were not wearing helmets or seat belts, which are not required for adults.

The crash remains under investigation.

