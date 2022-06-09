FARMINGTON — Gov. Janet Mills accepted a Republican Committee’s recommendation Thursday to appoint Robert Carlton as interim Franklin County commissioner for District 3.

Sixteen members of the Republican Committee from District 3 unanimously voted Tuesday to recommend Carlton of Freeman Township, William “Bill” Crandall, chairman of Franklin County Republicans, wrote in an email.

Carlton will be sworn in Tuesday morning at the courthouse.

He will serve until Dec. 31, succeeding longtime Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong, a Republican, who resigned June 2.

Carlton has attended county commission meetings for a while and most recently the Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee meetings.

Carlton and Democrat Elizabeth Listowich, also of Freeman Township, are seeking election to serve as District 3 commissioner in November.

District 3 includes Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, Central Franklin, Eustis, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, North Franklin, Phillips, Rangeley, Strong, and Wyman Township.

