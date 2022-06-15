CANTON — Both nominees for two open Board of Selectmen positions were elected Tuesday.
Don Hutchins, a selectman for the town in past years, was voted in with 112 votes, while Michelle Larrivee received 100 votes. Both positions are for three-year terms.
The current selectmen whose terms end on June 30, Brian Keene and Scotty Kilbreth, did not seek reelection.
In other voting Tuesday, Planning Board member Brad Sica will retain his position after receiving 130 votes following his uncontested run for the three-year term position.
