PHILLIPS — Voters Tuesday approved Maine School Administrative District 58’s $10.1 million budget for 2022-23 and also favored continuing the budget validation process for the next three years.
The budget passed by a wide margin in Avon, Kingfield and Strong, with Phillips voting against it by four votes. All towns supported Question 2.
Voting results on the budget, by town, were Avon, 44 to 13; Kingfield, 92 to 17; Phillips, 64 to 68; and Strong, 94 to 45.
The validation question votes, by town, were Avon, 45 to 12; Kingfield, 78 to 27; Phillips, 91 to 39; and Strong, 108 to 28.
The $10.1 million budget for 2022-23 is an increase of 8.6% over the current spending plan. In January the district approved making the Strong Elementary School a middle school for all grade four to eight students.
“This reconfiguration resulted in the reduction of more than a dozen staffing positions, resulting in a decrease of over ($1 million) dollars in expenses, and bringing the district in much better alignment with the state funding formula,” Superintendent Todd Sanders wrote in a budget brochure posted on the school’s website. “The budget reflects an overall increase of 8.058% which is a result of current property valuations, state subsidy, and the returning of expenses covered in the previous fiscal year by federal grants. The resulting increase to local taxpayers is currently 3.80%.”
The brochure indicated the impact to individual towns:
• Avon: Increase of $17,619, or 3.31%.
• Kingfield: Increase of $104,608, or 6.54%.
• Phillips: Increase of $11,362, or 1.10%.
• Strong: Increase of $26,716.00 or 2.55%.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Androscoggin County
Minot officials review reassessed property values
-
Girls Basketball
Edward Little hires Kristina Blais to coach the girls basketball team
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Second annual Riverfest to celebrate the Androscoggin River on Friday and Saturday
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Sabattus man, charged with manslaughter, held without bail
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey: Maine Nordiques select nine in NAHL entry draft