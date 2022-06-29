Husson

BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Spring 2022 President’s List at Husson University.

Mikenzie A. Parker of Jay is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program.

Kayla E. Brooks of Monmouth is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program.

Leonardo J. Perez of Rangeley is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

Natalie Grace Whitten of Readfield is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration (MSCJA) program.

Timothy Albert of Turner is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Morghan Lysandra Dutil of Turner is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Marley Alexa Coburn of Turner is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Grace Mary Bachelder of Wayne is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Hannah E. Duley of Winthrop, Maine is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) certification program.

Cameron L. Wood of Winthrop is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Natasha Renae Lavigne of Winthrop is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Cassaundra Ann Harmatys of Winthrop is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration (MSCJA) program.

Students who make the President’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

