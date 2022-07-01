Tessie and Cookie are the pets of the week. Franklin County Animal shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd, in Farmington. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. Dog adoptions are by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule.

Tessie, three-year-old female Kelpie mix. Hi!! I’m Tessie! I’m the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet. I love to cuddle and need to say hi to every person I see! I love people and giving hugs and kisses. I’m super food motivated and will do just about anything for a treat! My best trick is stealing people’s hearts. I used to live with cats and dogs, so I get along with them pretty well. If you have a dog, I’d love to meet them to see if we can be friends!

Cookie is an unfixed, female, born in care on 12/19/21 – Hello, I’m Cookie. I really enjoy being out of my kennel and getting fed yummy treats! I’m very sweet but still quite people shy. I’d love to find someone who’s willing to be patient and gentle with me and show me that people aren’t that scary. As I’m still pretty nervous around people I ask that you don’t pick me up. I’m very comfortable with cat carriers though! I’m very good at using the litter box and like to keep my space neat and tidy.

