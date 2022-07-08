UNH

DURHAM, NH — Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors. The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester:

Rylee Saunders of Jay, earning Highest Honors; Carolyn Frank of Chesterville, earning Highest Honors; Jack Kearing of Industry, earning Highest Honors and Emma Kearing of Carrabassett Valley, earning Highest Honors

