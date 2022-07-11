JAY — Volunteers are needed to help clean four trails and a garden area at French Falls Family Recreation Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The park is on French Falls Lane across from Community Drive, off Route 4.

People are asked to bring hand-held garden tools if they have them. There will be something for every one to do, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

The Recreation Committee is sponsoring a series of free concerts titled Music in the Park. The first is from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the park with Darby Sabin performing. The Ugly Dumpling food truck will be at the event.

People can bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on to enjoy the music.

A second concert is scheduled for Sept. 17 with a Community BBQ and Matt and the Barnburners band. The time is still to be determined.

The Back Woods Road band had been scheduled to play Saturday but had to cancel because of COVID-19, LaFreniere said Monday afternoon.

 

