UNE

BIDDEFORD AND PORTLAND — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester. Farmington: Hailey DiStefano, Amber Marie Tewksbury; New Sharon, Taegan Heath, Kamy Pooler; Rangeley, Callahan Crosby.

UMaine-Orono

ORONO —The University of Maine recognized 2,951 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Full-time Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.50 or higher semester GPA. Students who have part-time status during both the fall and spring semesters of a given academic year are eligible for Part-time Dean’s List. They must have completed 12 or more calculable credits over both terms and have earned a combined GPA in those terms of 3.50 or higher.

Carrabassett Valley: Jonathan Maidman; Chesterville: Mike Cilley, Isabelle Decker; Farmington: Cody Gaboury, Natalee House, Kali Howard, Jacob Mealey; Industry: Marielle Pelletier; Jay: Emily White; Kingfield: Jackson Masterson, Katie Maxsimic, Tiernan Tooker; Phillips: Kathy Stovall; Rangeley: Lauren Eastlack; Wilton: Katie Brittain, Lexi Mittelstadt, Olivia Schanck, Emma Williams.

UMaine-Machias

MACHIAS —The University of Maine at Machias recognized 118 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Full-time Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.30 or higher semester GPA. Students who have part-time status during both the fall and spring semesters of a given academic year are eligible for Part-time Dean’s List. They must have completed 12 or more calculable credits over both terms and have earned a combined GPA in those terms of 3.30 or higher. Strong: Mila Long-Frost.

RIT

ROCHESTER, NY — Joe Crandall of Farmington was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Spring 2022 Semester. Crandall is in the computer engineering technology program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

filed under: