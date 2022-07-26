FARMINGTON — Selectmen Tuesday night unanimously confirmed Tim “T.D.” Hardy as the new chief of the Fire Rescue Department.

“The first two rounds of interviews have been completed,” Town Manager Christian Waller said. “It was a unanimous decision when the Advisory Hiring Committee was asked. At the end of the day it was a unanimous vote of support to appoint Chief Hardy as the new fire chief.”

Waller said they focused on three candidates, with one eliminated.

“I just look forward to working with everybody, being able to serve the town, build on the longstanding relationship of service the Fire Department has,” Hardy said. “My door is always open, my phone is always on. Feel free to give me a call. I truly appreciate the opportunity.

“I am grateful. This is my hometown and I look forward to serving you.”

Hardy was thanked for his patience during the process by Select Board Chair Matthew Smith. “The process took a little bit longer than we wanted to, obviously, but we had some other things come into play,” he said. “I look forward to your tenure here as fire chief. I hope it is long.”

“I do appreciate it,” Hardy said. “I’m here, this is my life. This is what I am going to be doing.”

As a non-voting member of the committee, Selectman and firefighter Stephan Bunker confirmed the process was up front.

“I left it to the committee to do their own scoring,” he said before moving the appointment of Hardy as fire chief.

Hardy was appointed interim fire chief on Dec. 1, 2021, after former Fire Chief Terry Bell stepped down Nov. 30, 2021. Bell had announced his decision the previous month. Hardy held that position for eight months.

Last May several expressed concerns when the formation of a search committee was announced. Some felt Hardy was qualified for the position, others felt the same process used to fill other positions should be used.

“Chief Hardy’s community knowledge, technical capacity, and leadership made him the clear choice for chief,” a release provided at the meeting stated. It noted Hardy has 25 years with the department, is a 1997 graduate of Mt. Blue High School and holds the following certifications:

• Certified Firefighter 1 and 2 (Maine State Fire Academy)

• Fire Officer 1 and 2 (Maine Fire Service Institute)

• Fire Instructor (Maine Fire Institute)

• Licensed Emergency Medical Technician (Maine EMS)

• Fire Inspector 1 (National Fire Protection Association)

• Rescue Systems 1 (New Hampshire Fire Academy)

Hardy currently serves as the training coordinator for the Franklin County Firemen’s Association, has served as a firefighter, senior fire instructor, captain, the Livermore Falls Fire Chief, and an emergency medical technician with NorthStar EMS, the release noted.

