FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition is hosting six adult COVID-19 mobile walk-in vaccine clinics in Franklin County in August. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

Those age 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccines.

“Those attending can be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first or second dose in a series, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older,” according to a news release.

The schedule is as follows:

• East Wilton Village: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St.

• Salem Township: 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, United Methodist Economic Ministry Food Bank, 1458 Salem Road.

• Phillips: 3-5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Road.

• Stratton Village/Eustis: 2-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Fotter’s Market, 157 Main St.

• Strong: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, Faith Works Community Outreach, 44 N. Main St.

• New Vineyard: 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Maine Wood Turning, 1687 New Vineyard Road.

People over the age of 50 can now get a second booster dose 4 months after their first booster dose.

Individuals should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

For additional information visit, fchn.org/hcc-covid

