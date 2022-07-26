FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition is hosting six adult COVID-19 mobile walk-in vaccine clinics in Franklin County in August. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.
Those age 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccines.
“Those attending can be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first or second dose in a series, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older,” according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
• East Wilton Village: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St.
• Salem Township: 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, United Methodist Economic Ministry Food Bank, 1458 Salem Road.
• Phillips: 3-5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Road.
• Stratton Village/Eustis: 2-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Fotter’s Market, 157 Main St.
• Strong: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, Faith Works Community Outreach, 44 N. Main St.
• New Vineyard: 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Maine Wood Turning, 1687 New Vineyard Road.
People over the age of 50 can now get a second booster dose 4 months after their first booster dose.
Individuals should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.
For additional information visit, fchn.org/hcc-covid
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Farmington Historical Society hosting fundraising soirée
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Inferior paving a concern for Livermore officials
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Meat and more at Wilton Farmers Market
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
UWTVA fights food insecurity in Greater Franklin County
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore elephant draws interest, intrigue