JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Jay. There will be no Friday night take-out supper on September 16. Please join us at the the POW/MIA Bridge in Jay for our annual POW MIA ceremony at 6:00 p.m. September 23 the Post will have a Lobster feed, choice of one or 2 lobsters with corn on the cob, potato salad and dessert. $20 for single lobster, $25 for two lobsters. Sept. 30, Baked Ziti, salad and garlic bread with dessert.$12 Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Sept. 17, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Spaghetti & Meatballs with homemade sauce, Green Garden Salad with Italian Dressing, Yeast Dinner Roll and Homemade Swedish Apple Pie for dessert. The price will be $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190. To place an order or For more information please call one of the above numbers.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, AMVETS Lane Dube Post 33, and American Legion Post 10, and their Auxiliaries will hold the annual public POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony – rain or shine – on Friday, September 16, at 6 p.m., at the POW/MIA Memorial, corner of Route 4 and Riley Road. Ceremony will include the arrival of the United Bikers of Maine and American Legion riders – under escort of local Sheriffs and Police Departments; recognition of local POW/MIA’s; laying of wreath; local singers and musicians performing patriotic songs; and local Honor Guard units. Contact VFW Post 3335 for more information at 897-5112.

FARMINGTON — Whistlestop Concert Series in Farmington at the Amphitheater Stage. Located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema, gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concert goers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Area Community Center is proud to bring you EP Rocks. EP Rocks is an award-winning solo Elvis tribute Artist from Maine. He will be performing all of your favorite Elvis songs on Sept 16, show starts at 7 p.m., $10 per adult. EP Rocks brings an authentic performance along with top notch vocals. Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages available. Come show your support for the Community Center in Phillips! Donations are also always welcome and appreciated.

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will meet Monday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road. The topics of the meeting include program planning for 2023, choosing an ornament for the Rotary Christmas Tree, planning the bake sale for November 8, discussing hosting spring meeting, and anything else brought up by the people in attendance. Please bring ideas for programs that you would like to learn about in 2023. FMI call 778-3156.

AUBURN — The Maine Master Naturalist Program seeks applicants for a year-long course that trains Mainers to be naturalist guides. The course offers hands-on classes and field experience to equip graduates to volunteer for land trusts, schools, camps, community groups, and more. Master Naturalist volunteers educate and inspire diverse audiences about Maine’s natural world. Program application deadline September 1 – October 16, 2022. Every year MMNP holds the course in a different region of Maine. In 2023 the course location will be the community room at the Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, Auburn, Maine. Applications close on Oct. 16, 2022. Program information is available at www.mainemasternaturalist.org.

