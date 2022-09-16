FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition’s mobile health unit is offering free education and health screenings (HS), substance use resources including harm reduction services (HR), COVID-19 vaccines (CV) for adults, and many other resources in Greater Franklin County communities in the coming weeks. Individualized health coaching and connections to services are also offered.
Not all services are offered at each stop. The schedule is as follows with services at each stop abbreviated at the end of each stop:
Sunday – Fri, Sept. 18 – 23, 10 am – 6 pm, Franklin County Agricultural Fair located by the grandstand, 292 High St, Farmington, HS, HR, CV
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 am – 3 pm, Apple Pumpkin Festival, Livermore Falls Recreation Field, Livermore Falls, HS
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 am – 2 pm, Rangeley Fall Festival, 25 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley, HS
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4:30 – 6:30 pm, Strong Food Pantry, 44 North Main St, Strong, HS
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10 am – 2 pm, Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips, HR
Thursday, Sept. 29, 2 – 5:30 pm, Mainely Provisions, 363 Main St, Kingfield, HS
Individuals seeking a COVID vaccine should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them.
For additional information visit, the Healthy Community Coalition Facebook page or call 779-3136.
