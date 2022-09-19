A firefighter looks Monday afternoon at the overturned car driven by Archie Bradeen, 41, of Livermore Falls, who died in the crash on Park Street in Livermore Falls. The Honda Accord went into a ditch, struck a culvert and landed on its roof, police Lt. Michael Adcock said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man died Monday afternoon after his car left state Route 133, also known as Park Street, went into a ditch, struck a culvert and landed on its roof.

Police and fire personnel investigate a fatal car crash Monday afternoon on Park Street in Livermore Falls. Police Lt. Michael Adcock said Archie Bradeen, 41, of Livermore Falls died when the car he was driving went into a ditch, struck a culvert and overturned. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Archie Bradeen, 41, of Livermore Falls was pronounced dead at the scene, Livermore Falls police Lt. Michael Adcock said.

Bradeen has a wife and three children.

It appears the 2013 Honda Accord was going too fast for the weather conditions, Adcock said. It was raining when the crash was reported about 2:40 p.m. in front of Park St., mpt far from the Wayne line.

Bradeen was on his way home from work headed north toward the downtown village.

Adcock and officer Andrew Gooldrup were assisted at the scene by Livermore Falls and Jay fire rescue departments, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and NorthStar EMS ambulance.

