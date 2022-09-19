LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man died Monday afternoon after his car left state Route 133, also known as Park Street, went into a ditch, struck a culvert and landed on its roof.

Archie Bradeen, 41, of Livermore Falls was pronounced dead at the scene, Livermore Falls police Lt. Michael Adcock said.

Bradeen has a wife and three children.

It appears the 2013 Honda Accord was going too fast for the weather conditions, Adcock said. It was raining when the crash was reported about 2:40 p.m. in front of Park St., mpt far from the Wayne line.

Bradeen was on his way home from work headed north toward the downtown village.

Adcock and officer Andrew Gooldrup were assisted at the scene by Livermore Falls and Jay fire rescue departments, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and NorthStar EMS ambulance.

