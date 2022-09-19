CHESTERVILLE — Selectmen voted unanimously Thursday to buy a used dump truck with a wing plow and a reversible plow for the Highway Department, Selectman Linda Bauer said.
On June 16, voters approved using up to $40,000 from the town’s share of American Rescue Plan Act for a public works vehicle. The remaining amount for the $47,500 International and associated equipment will come from a capital equipment account.
The truck is being purchased from K & Construction of Palmyra, she said.
“We’ve looked at different (trucks). The 2006 International has 87,000 miles on it,” Bauer said. “The engine, the DT466, can last for up to 550,000 miles if truck’s condition is good.”
Selectmen voted previously to buy a different truck but after Bauer did some research, the board decided against it, she said.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox get 3 HRs in 5-3 win; Reds set mark for hit batters
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Dodgers rally past D-backs to 5th win in row in doubleheader opener
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston council passes new regulations on homeless shelters
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Plenty of hands cooking up offensive game plans
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs stumble in playoff opener, 9-4