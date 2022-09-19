LIVERMORE FALLS — Ninety-eight-year-old Harold Souther, believed to be the oldest resident of the town, was presented Friday with a replica of the Boston Post Cane.

Among his secrets for longevity are taking cod liver oil, prunes and eating several servings of vegetables a day, he said. He also drinks 6 to 7 ounces of grape juice each day after reading that the benefits of it are similar to those of a glass of wine.

Select Board Chairman Jim Long presented Souther with a replica Boston Post Cane in the kitchen of his home where he has born and has lived all of his life.

“I’d like to think of this as Livermore Falls honoring you,” Long said.

Board Vice Chairman Ernie Souther attended the presentation for his uncle, along with Souther’s two daughters, Evelyn Norton and Priscilla Swartzlander, his nephew Clark Souther, Ernie’s brother, and other family members and friends.

Town Clerk Doris Austin presented Souther with a framed certificate.

“Life is good. I’ve been blessed,” Harold Souther said.

He began working on the farm with his grandfather in 1941 and worked with his father in the late 1940s. He took ownership of the dairy and poultry farm in 1957. He is an active member of First Baptist Church as a deacon adviser and Moose Hill Freewill Baptist Church, both in Livermore Falls.

Though he is no longer farming cows and chickens, he still enjoys driving tractor and haying the fields, gardening and growing pumpkins.

“I am blessed with a loving, caring family,” he said.

Souther is a 30-year survivor of cancer. He had radiation twice, but no chemotherapy, he said.

After reading newspapers and watching the news and all of the turmoil going on, he said, “I feel safe in Maine.”

He has been an award-winning cooperative weather observer for the National Weather Service for 52 years and has written his weather column Nature-ly for the Livermore Falls Advertiser for over 45 years.

Awards recognizing his achievements decorate the walls in the living room and shelves in the den.

