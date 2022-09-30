We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The pets of the week this week are Ava and Howl.

Ava is a female Beagle Jack Russell mix, and is 1-3 years old, Female.

Hello! My name is Ava. I’m a very loving, spunky little girl who loves her humans. I love going on walks in the woods and finding pinecones to toss around and play with! Squeaky toys are my favorite and I love to cuddle and give kisses. I’m just a wonderful little lady! I’m good with other dogs and dog savvy cats. I’d love to meet your current dogs and see if we can be friends!

Howl, is a 1-3 year old male. Oh hello, I’m Howl. I’m pretty laidback and mellow. I like humans and won’t say no to some attention but I’m also ok with doing my own thing. I get along well with the other cats and would do fine in a home with others.

« Previous

filed under: