CHESTERVILLE — Residents on Tuesday elected Carroll Corbin to a five-month term on the Select Board.
Corbin received 45 votes and Eric Hilton had 41 votes, according to Town Clerk Melissa “Missy” Letarte.
Eighty-eight residents voted. There were two write-in votes, she said.
Two previously elected selectmen have vacated the position since March of this year. The term expires in March 2023.
