LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted 3-0 Tuesday following a public hearing to accept the sixth retail marijuana store application with adequate parking on the Church Street.

Selectperson Ernie Souther was unavailable to attend the meeting. The fifth seat on the board is vacant.

DEAT, owned by Dana Cummings who splits his time between California where his children live, and Livermore Falls, plans to open the store at 31 Pleasant St., at the corner of Baldwin and Church streets. It is in the former Corner Store building.

Selectmen have 15 days to issue a written license to Cummings, if everything is in compliance with the town’s medical marijuana facility ordinance. The ordinance approved last year, is currently undergoing a revision and is under review by legal counsel, will be brought to voters at a later date.

Cummings plans to hire a staff person to monitor the entrance and require all patrons to show proof of a state issued identification and state issued Office of Marijuana Policy card for purchases to be allowed, according to the application.

All marijuana products will be in locked display cases. Staff will have keyed access and only remove product upon sale.

Cummings’ site review application had been tabled by the Planning Board in June for a traffic and parking study.

Prior to approval, Cummings told the Select Board that he has worked out the parking with the Planning Board to use parking at the adjacent former Primary School building, which he owns. He is willing to move the front of the store to the Church Street side. The front door now opens on to Pleasant Street.

Another retail medical marijuana store is on Baldwin Street. Four others are on Main Street.

He is also willing to put no parking signs up on the Baldwin Street side.

Cummings also said that he was also told by a representative of the Maine Department of Transportation, that the designated parking on Church Street, which is state Route 133, is left up to the Select Board’s discretion.

Resident Roger Moulton who owns The Local Joint on Baldwin Street asked when selectmen were going to cap the number of medical marijuana stores in town.

Selectman William Kenniston said part of the board is in favor of capping the number of businesses and the other part is not.

“Not all of us are in agreement of caps,” Select Board Chairman Jim Long said. He is on the side of capping.

The proposed revised ordinance has a maximum number of three businesses in the village area and three outside of it. Currently there is no limit to the number of stores.

“We will be talking about the ordinance at our next meeting,” Long said. “We hope to revise the whole thing.”

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Town Office.

