DALLAS PLANTATION — Two Rangeley residents received minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when the vehicles they were driving collided on Stratton Road.

Evan Smith, 18, pulled a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee onto the westbound side of the road to take a phone call. When the call ended, he attempted to make a U-turn toward Eustis and drove into the path of an eastbound 1997 BMW motorcycle driven by Kim Adams, 69, of Oquossoc Village, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

Both drivers refused medical assistance from NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel.

Sgt. Jacob Richards responded to the 4:02 p.m. crash, along with Rangeley Fire Rescue Department and Koob’s Garage, which removed the motorcycle.

