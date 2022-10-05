LIVERMORE FALLS — A local woman was injured early Wednesday when she stepped into the driveway to the Cumberland Farms parking lot on Main Street as a driver was leaving, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.
Dyllan Jewell, 40, of Livermore Falls, who was driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma pickup, told police he did not see Sandra Martin, 64, who was walking along Main Street, Steward said.
Martin complained of pain in her leg and had a facial injury, the chief said. She was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.
“He didn’t do anything wrong,” Steward said, adding that police believe they entered the driveway at the same time.
“There is no reason to charge,” Steward said.
Lt. Michael Adcock responded to the accident which was reported at 3:52 a.m.
