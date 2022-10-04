CHESTERVILLE —  Residents on Tuesday elected Carroll Corbin to a five-month term on the Select Board.

Carroll Corbin Submitted photo

Corbin received 45 votes and Eric Hilton had 41 votes, according to Town Clerk Melissa “Missy” Letarte.

Eighty-eight residents voted. There were two write-in votes, she said.

Two previously elected selectmen have vacated the position since March of this year. The term expires in March 2023.

 

 

