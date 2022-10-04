LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents will have one candidate to consider for a selectman’s seat during an election Nov. 8.
Selectman Nixon Ortiz resigned July 1 after being elected June 14 to a two-year term.
James “Jim” Cyr is running to finish the term.
Cyr is a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force after he graduated in 1984 from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Purple Heart recipient.
He and his wife, Kristine, own the Cyr Haberdashery on Diamond Road. They sell a variety of products, including fresh eggs, homemade syrups and honey.
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station.
Absentee ballots for the statewide election for the Legislature, governor, U.S. Congress and selectman will be available either late this week or early next week.
