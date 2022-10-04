LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents will have one candidate to consider for a selectman’s seat during an election Nov. 8.

Selectman Nixon Ortiz resigned July 1 after being elected June 14 to a two-year term.

James “Jim” Cyr, left, is running for selectman in Livermore Falls. He and his wife, Kristine, own the Cyr Haberdashery on Diamond Road in Livermore Falls. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal file photo

James “Jim” Cyr is running to finish the term.

Cyr is a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force after he graduated in 1984 from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Purple Heart recipient.

He and his wife, Kristine, own the Cyr Haberdashery on Diamond Road. They sell a variety of products, including fresh eggs, homemade syrups and honey.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station.

Absentee ballots for the statewide election for the Legislature, governor, U.S. Congress and selectman will be available either late this week or early next week.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
listen, livermore falls maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles