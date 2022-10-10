TOWNSHIP E — A Mexico man was found early Saturday in northern Franklin County after he became lost while looking for artifacts with his metal detector.

Game Warden Chad Robertson with his K9 Storm located James Thomas, 90, at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Mark Latti, spokesman for Maine Warden Service, wrote in a statement.

Thomas had left a note to his family Friday that he was headed to Township E in Franklin County to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements, according to a news statement.

When he did not return Friday night, his family went to the area and saw that his truck was still at his camp but his ATV was missing.

Family members searched for him Friday night but were unable to find him, and contacted 911 at approximately 11:15 p.m. The Maine Warden Service, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agencies responded and began searching the area, according to Latti.

At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Game Warden Alex Maxsimic located Thomas’s ATV parked in some bushes beside a logging road several miles from the camp where the truck was parked, according to Latti. Robertson and Storm searched the area, and at 3:15 a.m., they located Thomas approximately a quarter-mile from there.

Thomas had spent some time searching for objects in the area with his metal detector earlier in the day, but was unable to find his ATV when he attempted to return to his truck that evening. He then decided to walk to his truck, but without a working flashlight he become lost in the woods.

Thomas was uninjured, but was very cold as he did not have winter clothing on, Latti said. It was 38 degrees overnight and very windy. Game wardens warmed Thomas up in a patrol truck and transported him back to his family.

