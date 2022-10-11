JAY — Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert recently read to students in one of Kelly Goodwin’s classes.

Albert read Bad Dog, Marly – written by John Grogan and illustrated by Richard Cowdrey. He also agreed to wear a hat 4th grade special education education technician Kimberly Cote had made to coincide with the book.

“The kids not only listened intensely while he read, but the smiles on their faces made our whole morning,” Cote wrote in a recent email. “This showed us what a truly amazing man he is to take time out of his busy day to do this for “The Children.””

At a recent Board meeting Albert said he enjoyed visiting the schools and reading to students.

