JAY — A Spruce Mountain High School student has been charged with terrorizing and faces disciplinary action from Regional School Unit 73 after an incident on a bus Wednesday afternoon.

The student was identified as male and from Livermore Falls.

“I want to keep everyone informed of another situation that happened today,” Superintendent Scott Albert indicated in notices sent to staff, students and parents. “On the way home from school today on the bus, a high school student was overheard making a statement that he was going to bring a gun to school tomorrow. The students who heard this statement let their mother know and the mother contacted us.

“I immediately contacted our School Resource Officer Joe Sage who has handled the situation,” Albert continued. “The student will be disciplined appropriately following district policy. He has also been charged with the crime of terrorizing.”

Students from the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend district schools. The primary school is in Livermore while the elementary, middle and high schools are in Jay.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: