JAY — A studio-type apartment was damaged Monday in a fire that started around the kitchen stove at the back of Kenney’s Auto Maintenance & Repairs garage at 2 Spring St.

The fire was ruled accidental, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

No one was in the apartment. A cat that sometimes stays in the apartment was given oxygen by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel.

The building is owned by Scott Kenney, who removed vehicles from the garage. He planned to get checked at a hospital for smoke inhalation, Booker said.

When firefighters arrived, Booker said, smoke was coming from the building. Flames had spread into the wall and ceiling. There was damage to a stove and refrigerator, and light smoke in the rest of the building.

The building is insured.

Fifteen firefighters from Jay, Wilton and Livermore responded to the call at 11:58 a.m. Other mutual aid units were canceled on the way to the scene. Jay police helped with traffic control.

