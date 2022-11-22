LIVERMORE — Fire Chief Donald Castonguay told selectpersons Tuesday night the final approval and papers for the new firetruck were being signed Wednesday.

In April, voters approved buying a firetruck and financing up to $382,373 for it. In January, Castonguay told selectpersons a new firetruck was needed sooner than expected as Engine 1 had ongoing electrical issues and was unreliable.

Voters approved $100,000 at Town Meeting last year, the second installment of a three-year plan toward the purchase of a new truck. They approved the final installment during the April 26 Town Meeting referendum vote.

After voters approved purchasing and financing a Pierce custom cab truck, the Board of Selectpersons approved a four-year lease/purchase agreement with Androscoggin Bank. Installments of $101,111 are due annually on July 7. At the end of the agreement the town can buy the truck for $1.

Related Fire Chief Donald Castonguay says Livermore needs new firetruck sooner than expected

“If you wouldn’t have bought that truck when you did, that truck would be $120,000 more today,” Castonguay said. “It has gone up twice since then. Construction is due to start in April. The estimated delivery date is in July so we will probably take a week to train with it before we put it on duty.”

One thing was added on the truck, a step on the back for safety that will cost about $1,200 more, Castonguay said. “That is something we can take right out of our budget,” he noted.

Advertisement

Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Berry and Selectperson Scott Richmond, who is also a firefighter, will fly to Florida to make a final check when the truck is near completion, Castonguay said.

After it is delivered to Auburn the ladders and suction hoses will be put on, Richmond noted. Supply chain issues could slow delivery, he said.

Training on the new truck is part of the purchase price, Castonguay stated. When asked, he noted service can be done in Auburn, which was one of the reasons that company was chosen. Mobile service is also available if needed. With the other company the nearest service was in Brunswick, he added.

A new radio for that truck has been ordered and is six months out, Richmond said.

The truck radio has headsets and is compatible with wireless Bluetooth technology, according to Castonguay.

Portable radios don’t work very well, but no matter where firefighters are the new radio should work, Richmond stated.

Advertisement

Engines 1 and 2 have been pump tested and a few issues with Engine 1 were fixed, Castonguay noted. “We need to limp that thing until July, because that’s when our new truck comes in,” he added.

Hose and ladder tests have been done, with four lengths of 4-inch hose lost to use, Castonguay said. “I think it’s the first 4-inch hose we ever bought,” he noted. “That was years ago.”

There are a few minor things with the four-wheel-drive vehicle that do not affect how it runs, and Castonguay will try to get an inspection sticker on it. He said he really doesn’t want to spend any money on it at this time.

Selectpersons agreed with Castonguay’s request to put a 6,000 watt generator that had been on Engine 1 out to bid. It is hardly ever used, and was taken off the truck because the space was needed, he said. Castonguay wants to replace it with a little Honda suitcase generator. Notices will be placed on the town’s website, Facebook page and elsewhere.

Castonguay said he had gone over the call list Monday evening. “We were up to 130 calls for service as of yesterday,” he noted. “Calls are up, most of them are mutual aid.” There were 30 calls each for medical and car accidents, he stated. “Route 4 takes up a lot of our time.”

Castonguay and his department were thanked by Russell and Kobi Perry for a recent incident when Russell thought he was having a heart attack and his wife was at work. “It was very comforting to know the community members were there to help,” he said. “I understand they do a lot of work, there is a lot to it. I really appreciate it.”

“We do what we do,” Castonguay said. “I have been doing it for over 40 years. Sometimes at 2 o’clock in the morning I don’t want to get up, but I do.”

filed under: