WILTON — A neighbor was able to get a woman out of her burning log cabin Saturday night on Applewood Drive, Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said Monday.

A state fire investigator ruled it was accidentally caused by a cigarette, he said.

Patricia West was initially taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland due to smoke inhalation, Dunham said.

A neighbor noticed the fire and that the woman who lived there alone did not come out. He had the combination to her garage door and went in after her, found her disorientated and was able to get her out through a door, Dunham said.

About 40 firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington and Jay responded to the fire, which was reported about 8:11 p.m. Wilton police also assisted at the scene, which is off Orchard Drive.

The American Red Cross was called to help, he said. Central Maine Power Co. shut off the power to the home.

The house is insured, and Dunham said he turned the house over to King’s family.

