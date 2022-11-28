FARMINGTON — A Wilton man pleaded not guilty Monday at Farmington District Court to aggravated trafficking in heroin nearly a year after his arrest in Wilton.
Shawn D. Lord, 39, was charged after the vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped for a traffic violation Dec. 2, 2021, on U.S. Route 2. A total of 18.37 grams of what was initially suspected to be a mix of heroin and fentanyl was found in his possession.
There were warrants out for his arrest at the time.
Lord was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury Nov. 17 on the felony charge.
A conviction for aggravated trafficking is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Lord is due in court Jan. 31.
